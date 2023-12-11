BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Girls Basketball.

Division A

TeamPointsRecord
1. Thompson (18)903-0
2. Northern Cass663-0
3. South Prairie-Max434-1
4. Bottineau353-1
5. Central Cass131-0
Receiving Votes: Watford City, Kindred, Devils Lake, Turtle Mountain, Shiloh Christian

Division B

TeamPointsRecord
1. Langdon Area-Edmore Munich (13)1724-0
2. Bowman County (3)1543-0
3. May-Port-CG (2)1464-0
4. Sargent County1284-0
5. Central McLean1173-0
6. Hatton-Northwood873-0
7. Edgele-Kulm-Montpelier562-1
8. Garrison283-0
9. Maple River274-1
10. Trenton224-0
Receiving Votes: Our Redeemer’s, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, TGU, Grant County-Mott-Regent, Kenmare-Bowbells, Linton-HMB