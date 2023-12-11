BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Girls Basketball.
Division A
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Thompson (18)
|90
|3-0
|2. Northern Cass
|66
|3-0
|3. South Prairie-Max
|43
|4-1
|4. Bottineau
|35
|3-1
|5. Central Cass
|13
|1-0
Division B
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Langdon Area-Edmore Munich (13)
|172
|4-0
|2. Bowman County (3)
|154
|3-0
|3. May-Port-CG (2)
|146
|4-0
|4. Sargent County
|128
|4-0
|5. Central McLean
|117
|3-0
|6. Hatton-Northwood
|87
|3-0
|7. Edgele-Kulm-Montpelier
|56
|2-1
|8. Garrison
|28
|3-0
|9. Maple River
|27
|4-1
|10. Trenton
|22
|4-0