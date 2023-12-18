BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Girls Basketball.
Division A
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Thompson (21)
|105
|4-0
|2. Northern Cass
|78
|5-0
|3. South Prairie-Max
|43
|6-1
|4. Bottineau
|34
|4-1
|5. Valley City
|23
|3-0
Division B
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Langdon Area-Edmore Munich (18)
|202
|6-0
|2. Bowman County (1)
|176
|4-0
|3. May-Port-CG (2)
|172
|5-0
|4. Sargent County
|152
|5-0
|5. Central McLean
|133
|4-0
|6. Edgele-Kulm-Montpelier
|95
|5-1
|7. Hatton-Northwood
|72
|4-1
|8. Trenton
|60
|7-0
|9. TGU
|29
|5-1
|10. Grant County-Mott-Regent
|22
|6-1