BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Girls Basketball.

Division A

TeamPointsRecord
1. Thompson (21)1054-0
2. Northern Cass785-0
3. South Prairie-Max436-1
4. Bottineau344-1
5. Valley City233-0
Receiving Votes: Kindred, Devils Lake, Des Lacs-Burlington

Division B

TeamPointsRecord
1. Langdon Area-Edmore Munich (18)2026-0
2. Bowman County (1)1764-0
3. May-Port-CG (2)1725-0
4. Sargent County1525-0
5. Central McLean1334-0
6. Edgele-Kulm-Montpelier955-1
7. Hatton-Northwood724-1
8. Trenton607-0
9. TGU295-1
10. Grant County-Mott-Regent226-1
Receiving Votes: Our Redeemer’s, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Garrison, Maple River, Kenmare-Bowbells, Linton-HMB, Oakes