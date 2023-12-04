BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Girls Basketball.

Division A

TeamPointsRecord
1. Thompson (19)952-0
2. Northern Cass510-0
3. Watford City421-0
4. South Prairie-Max383-1
5. Wahpeton191-1
Receiving Votes: Devils Lake, Bottineau, Central Cass, Carrington, Turtle Mountain

Division B

TeamPointsRecord
1. Langdon Area-Edmore Munich (15)1862-0
2. Bowman County (2)1592-0
3. May-Port-CG (2)1463-0
4. Sargent County1432-0
5. Central McLean1062-0
6. Hatton-Northwood873-0
7. Edgele-Kulm-Montpelier610-1
8. Grant County-Mott-Regent462-0
9. Kenmare-Bowbells291-2
10. Maple River202-0
Receiving Votes: Our Redeemer’s, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, TGU, Garrison, Trenton, Surrey, Tioga