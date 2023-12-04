BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Girls Basketball.
Division A
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Thompson (19)
|95
|2-0
|2. Northern Cass
|51
|0-0
|3. Watford City
|42
|1-0
|4. South Prairie-Max
|38
|3-1
|5. Wahpeton
|19
|1-1
Division B
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Langdon Area-Edmore Munich (15)
|186
|2-0
|2. Bowman County (2)
|159
|2-0
|3. May-Port-CG (2)
|146
|3-0
|4. Sargent County
|143
|2-0
|5. Central McLean
|106
|2-0
|6. Hatton-Northwood
|87
|3-0
|7. Edgele-Kulm-Montpelier
|61
|0-1
|8. Grant County-Mott-Regent
|46
|2-0
|9. Kenmare-Bowbells
|29
|1-2
|10. Maple River
|20
|2-0