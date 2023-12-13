BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division AA Boys and Girls Basketball.

Division AA Boys

TeamPointsRecord
1. Fargo North (13)764-0
2. Fargo Davies (2)573-0
3. Minot (1)524-0
4. Bismarck Century355-0
5. Grand Forks Central144-0
Receiving Votes: Mandan, West Fargo Sheyenne, Bismarck Legacy, Dickinson

Division AA Girls

TeamPointsRecord
1. Minot (16)804-0
2. Fargo Davies533-0
3. Grand Forks Red River432-1
4. Bismarck Century324-0
5. Bismarck Legacy253-0
Receiving Votes: Dickinson, West Fargo Horace