BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division AA Boys and Girls Basketball.
Division AA Boys
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Fargo North (13)
|76
|4-0
|2. Fargo Davies (2)
|57
|3-0
|3. Minot (1)
|52
|4-0
|4. Bismarck Century
|35
|5-0
|5. Grand Forks Central
|14
|4-0
Division AA Girls
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Minot (16)
|80
|4-0
|2. Fargo Davies
|53
|3-0
|3. Grand Forks Red River
|43
|2-1
|4. Bismarck Century
|32
|4-0
|5. Bismarck Legacy
|25
|3-0