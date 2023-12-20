BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division AA Boys and Girls Basketball.

Division AA Boys

TeamPointsRecord
1. Fargo North (12)836-0
2. Fargo Davies (3)654-0
3. Minot (1)616-0
4. Bismarck Century (2)437-0
5. Grand Forks Central134-2
Receiving Votes: West Fargo Sheyenne, Dickinson

Division AA Girls

TeamPointsRecord
1. Minot (16)886-0
2. Fargo Davies634-0
3. Bismarck Century (2)517-0
4. Grand Forks Red River454-1
5. West Fargo Horace94-0
Receiving Votes: Dickinson, Bismarck Legacy, Bismarck