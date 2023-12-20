BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division AA Boys and Girls Basketball.
Division AA Boys
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Fargo North (12)
|83
|6-0
|2. Fargo Davies (3)
|65
|4-0
|3. Minot (1)
|61
|6-0
|4. Bismarck Century (2)
|43
|7-0
|5. Grand Forks Central
|13
|4-2
Division AA Girls
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Minot (16)
|88
|6-0
|2. Fargo Davies
|63
|4-0
|3. Bismarck Century (2)
|51
|7-0
|4. Grand Forks Red River
|45
|4-1
|5. West Fargo Horace
|9
|4-0