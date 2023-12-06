BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division AA Boys and Girls Basketball.

Division AA Boys

TeamPointsRecord
1. Fargo North (9)692-0
2. Fargo Davies (3)551-0
3. Minot (3)533-0
4. Bismarck Century261-0
5. West Fargo Sheyenne152-1
Receiving Votes: Bismarck, Grand Forks Central, Mandan

Division AA Girls

TeamPointsRecord
1. Minot (15)753-0
2. Fargo Davies461-0
3. Grand Forks Red River440-1
4. Bismarck Legacy322-0
5. Bismarck Century180-0
Receiving Votes: Bismarck, St. Mary’s