BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division AA Boys and Girls Basketball.
Division AA Boys
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Fargo North (9)
|69
|2-0
|2. Fargo Davies (3)
|55
|1-0
|3. Minot (3)
|53
|3-0
|4. Bismarck Century
|26
|1-0
|5. West Fargo Sheyenne
|15
|2-1
Division AA Girls
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Minot (15)
|75
|3-0
|2. Fargo Davies
|46
|1-0
|3. Grand Forks Red River
|44
|0-1
|4. Bismarck Legacy
|32
|2-0
|5. Bismarck Century
|18
|0-0