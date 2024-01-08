JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) –Gatorade announced today that Jamestown’s Makenna Nold has been named the North Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year. Nold is the third Gatorade North Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Jamestown.

The 6-foot senior outside hitter led the Blue Jays (17-5-1) to the Class A state semifinals this past season, amassing 667 kills along with 357 digs. Nold added 85 service aces, 48 blocks, and 37 assists. The 2023 NDHSCA Class A Volleyball Senior Athlete of the Year and also Volleyball Magazine’s North Dakota Player of the Year, she compiled a .400 kill percentage in averaging 5.9 terminations per set.

Nold joins recent Gatorade North Dakota Volleyball Players of the Year Logan Nissley (2022-23 & 2021-22, Bismarck Century High School), Julia Fitterer (2020-21, Bismarck Century High School), and Kameron Selvig (2019-20, Jamestown High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Nold will attend Concordia University, St. Paul this fall, where she will play volleyball.