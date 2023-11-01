MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot will be the first city in North Dakota to field a team in the new Northwoods League women’s summer softball organization in 2024.

The for-profit women’s collegiate league is the first of its kind in the United States and gives female softball athletes the opportunity to play competitively in the summer months against teams across the Midwest.

Minot joins two other teams in La Crosse, Wisconsin and Mankato, Minnesota. A fourth team will be announced by the Northwoods League Softball office at a later date. The purpose of the Northwoods Softball team in Minot is to develop players for their college, Olympic and future professional play.

“The city of Minot deserves to be an inaugural team for Northwoods Softball League, says Minot Hot Tots General Manager Monica Hocking. “The support the community gave the new Minot Hot Tots baseball team was incredible and this announcement only adds to the excitement for 2024.”

A 40-game season will begin in mid-June and run through early August. Recruitment for the inaugural Minot softball team will begin immediately. All softball players, like players on the Minot Hot Tots team, will have college eligibility remaining or will be select high school graduates who are invited to the new team. All Northwoods Softball League games will be either streamed or viewed via network.

The Minot community, softball fans, and advocates for women’s sports can get involved with the Minot softball team by suggesting a team name at minotsoftball.com. Submissions will be accepted through November 14, and the top team-name finalists will be revealed for an online fan vote. The fan that submits the winning team name will receive two season tickets for life, an authentic team jersey, an official game hat or visor, and the honor of throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day.

The Minot community and softball fans can find employment, ticket information, partnership opportunities and host family information at minotsoftball.com. The Minot Softball team and Minot Hot Tots operations will be in the same office located at 1905 2nd St SE Minot, ND 58701 and can be contacted at 701-838-8687.

Each full-season player will pay $305 to play. Players will be provided housing with host families, travel to and from away games by charter bus, hotel accommodations on the road and three daily meals while traveling. The Northwoods Softball League also covers the cost of all uniforms, catcher’s equipment, balls, bats and umpires.

The Minot softball team will recruit a 16-person roster (typically 4 pitchers, 3 catchers, 4 infielders, 4 outfielders, and a utility/designated hitter). Potential players, coaches and staff can visit minotsoftball.com for more information, and to apply for positions as they become available.

Additional teams and information for 2024 will be announced by the Northwoods League. Visit northwoodsleague.com/softball/ for more updates.