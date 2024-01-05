MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Softball 2024 schedule is not something that is going to be soft, as it was just announced that they will be playing 42 games in eight weeks.

According to a news release, the schedule starts on the road on June 15, with the home opener on June 25.

The season will have plenty of double-headers, with the team playing 21 games on 12 days at Minot’s Corbett Field, but the fast-paced plays make the schedule feasible with fastpitch games ending in 90 minutes or less.

This is the inaugural season of Northwoods League Softball, and Minot is one of the four teams playing. The other teams are from Mankato, Minnesota; LaCrosse, Wisconsin; and Madison, Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new kind of entertainment to Minot, featuring some of the best college softball players from around the country, but this is only the beginning. Given how communities have rallied around Northwoods League baseball teams and the committed fan base softball enjoys, we’re anticipating big things. I couldn’t be more excited to get in at the ground level,” said the General Manager of Minot Hot Tots and Minot Northwoods League Softball, Monica Hocking.

Minot residents and softball fans have been challenged to vote for a team name, the finalists include Valkyries, Bombshells, Honeybees, Charm, and Valhalla Dalas. The winning name will be revealed on January 31.

You can check out the full schedule on their website right here.