MINOT, N.D. — On Saturday, Minot State hosted UMary in a basketball doubleheader as apart of a sports trio of matchups between the two rivals. The Beavers hosted the 5th ranked Marauders in a show down on the mat to wrap up the triple header on Saturday.

Basketball Scoreboard:

Men’s UMary Marauders 65 Minot State Beavers 88 Women’s UMary Marauders 75 Minot State Beavers 67

Wrestling Scoreboard: