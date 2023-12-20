NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota State has officially announced that they have signed 20 recruits to letters of intent on the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I football.

The 2024 early signing class includes seven players from North Dakota, six from Minnesota, two from South Dakota, and one each from Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, Indiana, and Virginia.

Of the seven North Dakota signees, four of them are from the Western part of the state: Logan Conklin (Minot), Coy Okeson (Bishop Ryan), Isiah St. Romain (Williston), and Nate Tastad (Rolette).

Here’s a little bit of info on the latest Bison:

Logan Conklin, WR, 6-4, 190 — Conklin is a three-year starter from Minot High School. He played wide receiver and safety and was a team captain his senior year. Conklin was a two-time all-conference and all-state performer and had 34 catches for 663 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year to help lead the Magicians to the Class 3A state championship. He also had 43 tackles with four interceptions on defense and averaged 21 yards per catch In his career with 74 receptions for 1,568 yards.

Coy Okeson, OL, 6-4, 281 — Okeson played offensive and defensive line for Bishop Ryan where he was named a team captain twice. He was also named to all-conference four times and was a three-time all-state performer including first-team honors in 2022 and 2023.

He had 65 tackles including 31 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks his senior year and finished his career with 200 tackles, 90 TFLs, and 35 sacks.

Isiah St. Romain, WR, 6-1, 176 — St. Romain played wide receiver, defensive back, and quarterback during his career at Williston. He was named all-conference three times and all-state twice.

Nate Tastad, OL, 6-5, 254 — Tastad attended Rolette High School where he played for the North Prairie Cougars and was a four-year starter and two-year captain. He played offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker and was named the North Dakota Senior Athlete of the Year in 9-man football with 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks for the state champions.

Tastad finished his career with 133 total tackles, 26 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He also blocked for a rushing offense that ran for more than 14,000 yards during his career.

He was a three-time all-region pick and was a first-team all-state offensive lineman as a junior and senior.