BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (14)781-0
2. Kindred (2)631-0
3. Dickinson Trinity371-0
4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich231-0
5. Central Cass150-1
Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian, Beulah, Bowman County, Harvey-Wells County, Oakes, Bottineau

9-Man

TeamsVotesRecord
1. New Salem-Almont (11)721-0
2. North Prairie (4)611-0
3. Sargent County421-0
4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn171-0
5. South Border14
Others Receiving Votes: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion, New Rockford-Sheyenne, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher, Nelson City