BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (14)
|78
|1-0
|2. Kindred (2)
|63
|1-0
|3. Dickinson Trinity
|37
|1-0
|4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich
|23
|1-0
|5. Central Cass
|15
|0-1
9-Man
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. New Salem-Almont (11)
|72
|1-0
|2. North Prairie (4)
|61
|1-0
|3. Sargent County
|42
|1-0
|4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|17
|1-0
|5. South Border
|14