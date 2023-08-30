BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (18)942-0
2. Kindred (1)752-0
3. Dickinson Trinity462-0
4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich362-0
5. Bottineau112-0
Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian, Central Cass, Bowman County, Lisbon

9-Man

TeamsVotesRecord
1. New Salem-Almont (13)852-0
2. North Prairie (5)722-0
3. Sargent County522-0
4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn282-0
5. South Border (1)262-0
Others Receiving Votes: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion, New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher, Linton-HMB/S-Z