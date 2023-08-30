BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (18)
|94
|2-0
|2. Kindred (1)
|75
|2-0
|3. Dickinson Trinity
|46
|2-0
|4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich
|36
|2-0
|5. Bottineau
|11
|2-0
9-Man
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. New Salem-Almont (13)
|85
|2-0
|2. North Prairie (5)
|72
|2-0
|3. Sargent County
|52
|2-0
|4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|28
|2-0
|5. South Border (1)
|26
|2-0