BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison (13)
|78
|8-0
|2. Kindred (4)
|68
|7-0
|3. Dickinson Trinity
|51
|8-0
|4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|41
|8-0
|5. Central Cass
|14
|6-1
9-Man
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Sargent County (8)
|69
|8-0
|2. South Border (6)
|64
|8-0
|3. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock (1)
|47
|7-0
|4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (1)
|41
|8-0
|5. North Prairie
|20
|7-1