BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamVotesRecord
1. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison (13)788-0
2. Kindred (4)687-0
3. Dickinson Trinity518-0
4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich418-0
5. Central Cass146-1
Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian

9-Man

TeamVotesRecord
1. Sargent County (8)698-0
2. South Border (6)648-0
3. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock (1)477-0
4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (1)418-0
5. North Prairie207-1
Receiving Votes: None