BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamVotes
1. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison (16)90
2. Kindred (3)74
3. Dickinson Trinity54
4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich47
5. Central Cass14
Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian

9-Man

TeamVotes
1. South Border (9)81
1. Sargent County (9)81
3. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock53
4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (1)45
5. North Prairie28
Receiving Votes: New Salem-Almont