BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Team
|Votes
|1. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison (16)
|90
|2. Kindred (3)
|74
|3. Dickinson Trinity
|54
|4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|47
|5. Central Cass
|14
9-Man
|Team
|Votes
|1. South Border (9)
|81
|1. Sargent County (9)
|81
|3. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock
|53
|4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (1)
|45
|5. North Prairie
|28