BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week four polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Velva-Drage-Anamoose-Garrison (14)864-0
2. Kindred (2)653-0
3. Dickinson Trinity (1)494-0
4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich304-0
5. Shiloh Christian214-0
Receiving Votes: Central Cass

9-Man

TeamsVotesRecord
1. New Salem-Almont (15)814-0
2. Sargent County (1)574-0
3. New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock374-0
4. South Border354-0
5. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn324-0
Receiving Votes: North Prairie