BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week four polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Velva-Drage-Anamoose-Garrison (14)
|86
|4-0
|2. Kindred (2)
|65
|3-0
|3. Dickinson Trinity (1)
|49
|4-0
|4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|30
|4-0
|5. Shiloh Christian
|21
|4-0
9-Man
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. New Salem-Almont (15)
|81
|4-0
|2. Sargent County (1)
|57
|4-0
|3. New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
|37
|4-0
|4. South Border
|35
|4-0
|5. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|32
|4-0