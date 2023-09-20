BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week five polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Team
|Votes
|1. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison (14)
|82
|2. Kindred (4)
|71
|3. Dickinson Trinity
|50
|4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|40
|5. Shiloh Christian
|22
9-Man
|Team
|Votes
|1. New Salem-Almont (13)
|81
|2. Sargent County (4)
|71
|3. South Border (1)
|45
|4. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock
|40
|5. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|22