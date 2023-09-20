BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week five polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamVotes
1. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison (14)82
2. Kindred (4)71
3. Dickinson Trinity50
4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich40
5. Shiloh Christian22
Receiving Votes: Central Cass

9-Man

TeamVotes
1. New Salem-Almont (13)81
2. Sargent County (4)71
3. South Border (1)45
4. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock40
5. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn22
Receiving Votes: North Prairie, Alexander