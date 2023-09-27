BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Team
|Votes
|1. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison (13)
|80
|2. Kindred (3)
|74
|3. Dickinson Trinity (2)
|52
|4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|42
|5. Central Cass
|17
9-Man
|Team
|Votes
|1. Sargent County (10)
|76
|2. South Border (7)
|69
|3. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock
|44
|4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (1)
|33
|5. New Salem-Almont
|28