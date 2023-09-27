BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamVotes
1. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison (13)80
2. Kindred (3)74
3. Dickinson Trinity (2)52
4. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich42
5. Central Cass17
Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian

9-Man

TeamVotes
1. Sargent County (10)76
2. South Border (7)69
3. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock44
4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (1)33
5. New Salem-Almont28
Receiving Votes: North Prairie, Alexander