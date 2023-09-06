BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (13)
|77
|3-0
|2. Kindred (3)
|68
|3-0
|3. Dickinson Trinity (1)
|49
|3-0
|4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich
|27
|3-0
|5. Shiloh Christian
|13
|3-0
9-Man
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. North Prairie (7)
|75
|3-0
|2. New Salem-Almont (10)
|71
|3-0
|3. Sargent County
|42
|3-0
|4. South Border
|30
|3-0
|5. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|23
|3-0