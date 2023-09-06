BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (13)773-0
2. Kindred (3)683-0
3. Dickinson Trinity (1)493-0
4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich273-0
5. Shiloh Christian133-0
Others Receiving Votes: Bottineau, Central Cass, Bowman County, Lisbon

9-Man

TeamsVotesRecord
1. North Prairie (7)753-0
2. New Salem-Almont (10)713-0
3. Sargent County423-0
4. South Border303-0
5. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn233-0
Others Receiving Votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Linton-HMB/S-Z