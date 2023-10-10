BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The latest polls of the season for North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball have officially been released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class A

Teams Votes Record 1. Fargo North (9) 60 23-3 2. Jamestown (4) 48 19-4 3. Fargo Davies 38 19-4 4. Bismarck Century 20 19-6 5. GF Red River 12 19-7 Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck, WF Sheyenne, Fargo Shanley

Class B

Teams Votes Record 1. Dickinson Trinity (9) 120 15-1 2. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 102 26-4 3. May-Port CG (3) 101 24-3 4. Northern Cass (1) 96 24-1 5. Our Redeemers 56 28-7 6. South Prairie-Max 53 22-1 7. New Rockford-Sheyenne 45 22-5 8. North Star 32 22-4 9. Central McLean 14 22-5 9. Linton-HMB 14 14-7 9. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 14 24-4 Others Receiving Votes: Flasher, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Thompson, Bottineau