BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The latest polls of the season for North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball have officially been released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class A

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (9)6023-3
2. Jamestown (4)4819-4
3. Fargo Davies3819-4
4. Bismarck Century2019-6
5. GF Red River1219-7
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck, WF Sheyenne, Fargo Shanley

Class B

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Dickinson Trinity (9)12015-1
2. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich10226-4
3. May-Port CG (3)10124-3
4. Northern Cass (1)9624-1
5. Our Redeemers5628-7
6. South Prairie-Max 5322-1
7. New Rockford-Sheyenne4522-5
8. North Star3222-4
9. Central McLean1422-5
9. Linton-HMB1414-7
9. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood1424-4
Others Receiving Votes: Flasher, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Thompson, Bottineau