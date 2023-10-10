BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The latest polls of the season for North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball have officially been released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class A
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (9)
|60
|23-3
|2. Jamestown (4)
|48
|19-4
|3. Fargo Davies
|38
|19-4
|4. Bismarck Century
|20
|19-6
|5. GF Red River
|12
|19-7
Class B
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Dickinson Trinity (9)
|120
|15-1
|2. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
|102
|26-4
|3. May-Port CG (3)
|101
|24-3
|4. Northern Cass (1)
|96
|24-1
|5. Our Redeemers
|56
|28-7
|6. South Prairie-Max
|53
|22-1
|7. New Rockford-Sheyenne
|45
|22-5
|8. North Star
|32
|22-4
|9. Central McLean
|14
|22-5
|9. Linton-HMB
|14
|14-7
|9. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
|14
|24-4