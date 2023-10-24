BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The latest polls of the season for North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball have officially been released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class A
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (9)
|53
|26-3
|2. Jamestown (2)
|45
|23-5
|3. Fargo Davies
|37
|23-4
|4. Bismarck Century
|19
|21-7
|5. GF Red River
|7
|20-9
Class B
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Dickinson Trinity (9)
|112
|29-1
|2. May-Port CG (2)
|103
|27-3
|3. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|101
|30-3
|4. Northern Cass (1)
|84
|26-5-1
|5. South Prairie-Max
|64
|26-1
|6. Our Redeemer’s
|60
|29-8-1
|7. New Rockford-Sheyenne
|44
|25-6
|8. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
|26
|26-4
|9. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
|16
|26-4
|9. North Star
|16
|23-6
|9. Thompson
|16
|19-10