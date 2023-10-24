BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The latest polls of the season for North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball have officially been released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class A

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (9)5326-3
2. Jamestown (2)4523-5
3. Fargo Davies3723-4
4. Bismarck Century1921-7
5. GF Red River720-9
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck, Legacy, Shanley

Class B

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Dickinson Trinity (9)11229-1
2. May-Port CG (2)10327-3
3. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich10130-3
4. Northern Cass (1)8426-5-1
5. South Prairie-Max6426-1
6. Our Redeemer’s6029-8-1
7. New Rockford-Sheyenne4425-6
8. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood2626-4
9. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier1626-4
9. North Star1623-6
9. Thompson1619-10
Others Receiving Votes: Central McLean, Shiloh Christian, Bottineau, Linton-HMB