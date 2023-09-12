BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The first polls of the season for North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball have officially been released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class A

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (9)5011-0
2. Fargo Davies (1)409-1
3. Bismarck Century318-2
4. West Fargo Sheyenne259-3
5. Bismarck128-2
Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Shanley

Class B

TeamsVotesRecord
1. May-Port CG (4)969-0
2. Northern Cass (3)798-1
3. Dickinson Trinity (1)769-0
4. Central McLean (1)6814-1
5. North Star658-0
6. South Prairie-Max (2)6310-0
7. Linton/HMB-S-Z316-2
8. Bottineau177-2
9. Shiloh Christian166-2
10. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich154-2
Others Receiving Votes: Thompson, Our Redeemers, Central Cass, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, New Rockford-Sheyenne