BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The first polls of the season for North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball have officially been released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class A
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (9)
|50
|11-0
|2. Fargo Davies (1)
|40
|9-1
|3. Bismarck Century
|31
|8-2
|4. West Fargo Sheyenne
|25
|9-3
|5. Bismarck
|12
|8-2
Class B
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. May-Port CG (4)
|96
|9-0
|2. Northern Cass (3)
|79
|8-1
|3. Dickinson Trinity (1)
|76
|9-0
|4. Central McLean (1)
|68
|14-1
|5. North Star
|65
|8-0
|6. South Prairie-Max (2)
|63
|10-0
|7. Linton/HMB-S-Z
|31
|6-2
|8. Bottineau
|17
|7-2
|9. Shiloh Christian
|16
|6-2
|10. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
|15
|4-2