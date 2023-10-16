BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the latest polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.

Class AAA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo Shanley (23)1198-0
2. Minot (1)977-1
3. Bismarck716-2
4. West Fargo Sheyenne466-2
5. Fargo Davies224-4
Others Receiving Votes: Mandan

Class AA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (22)1108-0
2. Fargo South855-3
3. Dickinson676-2
4. Grand Forks Red River445-3
5. Jamestown135-3
Others Receiving Votes: West Fargo Horace