BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the latest polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.
Class AAA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo Shanley (23)
|119
|8-0
|2. Minot (1)
|97
|7-1
|3. Bismarck
|71
|6-2
|4. West Fargo Sheyenne
|46
|6-2
|5. Fargo Davies
|22
|4-4
Class AA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (22)
|110
|8-0
|2. Fargo South
|85
|5-3
|3. Dickinson
|67
|6-2
|4. Grand Forks Red River
|44
|5-3
|5. Jamestown
|13
|5-3