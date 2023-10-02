BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the latest polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.
Class AAA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo Shanley (20)
|100
|6-0
|2. West Fargo Sheyenne
|78
|5-1
|3. Minot
|54
|5-1
|4. Bismarck
|48
|5-1
|5. Fargo Davies
|14
|3-3
Class AA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (19)
|95
|6-0
|2. Fargo South
|65
|3-2
|3. Dickinson
|61
|4-1
|4. Jamestown
|31
|4-2
|5. Grand Forks Red River
|29
|4-1