BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the latest polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.

Class AAA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo Shanley (20)1006-0
2. West Fargo Sheyenne785-1
3. Minot545-1
4. Bismarck485-1
5. Fargo Davies143-3
Others Receiving Votes: Mandan, Bismarck Century

Class AA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (19)956-0
2. Fargo South653-2
3. Dickinson614-1
4. Jamestown314-2
5. Grand Forks Red River294-1
Others Receiving Votes: Valley City, West Fargo Horace