BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the latest polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.

Class AAA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo Shanley (22)1107-0
2. West Fargo Sheyenne886-1
3. Minot666-1
4. Bismarck425-2
T5. Mandan114-3
T5. Fargo Davies113-4
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck Century

Class AA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (20)1007-0
2. Fargo South754-3
3. Dickinson535-2
4. Jamestown455-2
5. Grand Forks Red River275-3
Others Receiving Votes: None