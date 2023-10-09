BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the latest polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.
Class AAA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo Shanley (22)
|110
|7-0
|2. West Fargo Sheyenne
|88
|6-1
|3. Minot
|66
|6-1
|4. Bismarck
|42
|5-2
|T5. Mandan
|11
|4-3
|T5. Fargo Davies
|11
|3-4
Class AA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (20)
|100
|7-0
|2. Fargo South
|75
|4-3
|3. Dickinson
|53
|5-2
|4. Jamestown
|45
|5-2
|5. Grand Forks Red River
|27
|5-3