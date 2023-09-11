BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week four polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.
Class AAA
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo Shanley (19)
|99
|3-0
|2. WF Sheyenne (1)
|73
|3-0
|3. Minot
|68
|3-0
|4. Bismarck
|37
|2-1
|5. Fargo Davies
|11
|1-2
Class AA
|Teams
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (18)
|94
|3-0
|2. GF Red River (1)
|76
|4-0
|3. Fargo South
|48
|2-1
|4. Jamestown
|34
|2-1
|5. Dickinson
|28
|3-0