BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week four polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.

Class AAA

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Fargo Shanley (19)993-0
2. WF Sheyenne (1)733-0
3. Minot683-0
4. Bismarck372-1
5. Fargo Davies111-2
Receiving Votes: Bismarck Century, Mandan, West Fargo

Class AA

TeamsVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (18)943-0
2. GF Red River (1)764-0
3. Fargo South482-1
4. Jamestown342-1
5. Dickinson283-0
Receiving Votes: Valley City