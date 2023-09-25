BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week six polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.

Class AAA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo Shanley (19)1035-0
2. Minot (2)865-0
3. WF Sheyenne614-1
4. Bismarck434-1
5. Mandan113-2
Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Davies, Bismarck Century, West Fargo

Class AA

TeamVotesRecord
1. Fargo North (18)945-0
2. Fargo South (1)693-2
3. Jamestown584-1
4. Grand Forks Red River364-2
5. Dickinson194-1
Others Receiving Votes: Valley City, Grand Forks Central