BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week six polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.
Class AAA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo Shanley (19)
|103
|5-0
|2. Minot (2)
|86
|5-0
|3. WF Sheyenne
|61
|4-1
|4. Bismarck
|43
|4-1
|5. Mandan
|11
|3-2
Class AA
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Fargo North (18)
|94
|5-0
|2. Fargo South (1)
|69
|3-2
|3. Jamestown
|58
|4-1
|4. Grand Forks Red River
|36
|4-2
|5. Dickinson
|19
|4-1