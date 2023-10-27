NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Playoff football has finally arrived and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota on their journey to Dakota Bowl XXXI! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Class AAA Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#8 West Fargo@#1 Fargo Shanley6 p.m.Friday
#5 Fargo Davies@#4 Bismarck7 p.m.Friday
#7 Bismarck Century@#2 West Fargo Sheyenne7 p.m.Friday
#6 Mandan@#3 Minot7 p.m.Friday
AA

Class AA Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#6 Jamestown@#3 Grand Forks Red River6 p.m.Friday
#7 Grand Forks Central@#2 Fargo South7 p.m.Friday
#8 Valley City@#1 Fargo North7 p.m.Friday
#5 West Fargo Horace@#4 Dickinson7 p.m.Friday
A

Class A Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Central Cass@#3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich1 p.m.Saturday
Oakes@#2 Kindred1 p.m.Saturday
Shiloh Christian@#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison1 p.m.Saturday
Killdeer@#4 Dickinson Trinity7:30 p.m.Saturday
9-Man

9-Man Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

North Prairie@Nelson County2 p.m.Saturday
Grant County/Flasher@#4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn2 p.m.Saturday
LaMoure-Litchville/Marion@#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock2 p.m.Saturday
Hettinger County@#3 South Border2 p.m.Saturday
