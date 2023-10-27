NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Playoff football has finally arrived and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota on their journey to Dakota Bowl XXXI! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!
AAA
Class AAA Bracket:
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#8 West Fargo
|@
|#1 Fargo Shanley
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Fargo Davies
|@
|#4 Bismarck
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#7 Bismarck Century
|@
|#2 West Fargo Sheyenne
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#6 Mandan
|@
|#3 Minot
|7 p.m.
|Friday
AA
Class AA Bracket:
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#6 Jamestown
|@
|#3 Grand Forks Red River
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|#7 Grand Forks Central
|@
|#2 Fargo South
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#8 Valley City
|@
|#1 Fargo North
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 West Fargo Horace
|@
|#4 Dickinson
|7 p.m.
|Friday
A
Class A Bracket:
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Central Cass
|@
|#3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|1 p.m.
|Saturday
|Oakes
|@
|#2 Kindred
|1 p.m.
|Saturday
|Shiloh Christian
|@
|#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
|1 p.m.
|Saturday
|Killdeer
|@
|#4 Dickinson Trinity
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
9-Man
9-Man Bracket:
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|North Prairie
|@
|Nelson County
|2 p.m.
|Saturday
|Grant County/Flasher
|@
|#4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|2 p.m.
|Saturday
|LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
|@
|#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
|2 p.m.
|Saturday
|Hettinger County
|@
|#3 South Border
|2 p.m.
|Saturday
