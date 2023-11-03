NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Playoff football has finally arrived and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota on their journey to Dakota Bowl XXXI! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Class AAA Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#5 Fargo Davies8#1 Fargo Shanley31Final
#3 Minot47#2 West Fargo Sheyenne30Final
AA

Class AA Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#5 West Fargo Horace14#1 Fargo North40Final
#7 Grand Forks Central14#6 Jamestown13Final
A

Class A Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Dickinson Trinity@#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison1:30 p.m.Saturday
#3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich@#2 Kindred1:30 p.m.Saturday
9-Man

9-Man Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

North Prairie@#4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn2:00 p.m.Saturday
#3 South Border@#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock2:00 p.m.Saturday
