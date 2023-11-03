NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Playoff football has finally arrived and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota on their journey to Dakota Bowl XXXI! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!
AAA
Class AAA Bracket:
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#5 Fargo Davies
|8
|#1 Fargo Shanley
|31
|Final
|#3 Minot
|47
|#2 West Fargo Sheyenne
|30
|Final
AA
Class AA Bracket:
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#5 West Fargo Horace
|14
|#1 Fargo North
|40
|Final
|#7 Grand Forks Central
|14
|#6 Jamestown
|13
|Final
A
Class A Bracket:
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#4 Dickinson Trinity
|@
|#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday
|#3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|@
|#2 Kindred
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday
9-Man
9-Man Bracket:
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|North Prairie
|@
|#4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|#3 South Border
|@
|#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday