NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Playoff football has finally arrived and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota on their journey to Dakota Bowl XXXI! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Class AAA Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#5 Fargo Davies 8 #1 Fargo Shanley 31 Final #3 Minot 47 #2 West Fargo Sheyenne 30 Final

AA

Class AA Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#5 West Fargo Horace 14 #1 Fargo North 40 Final #7 Grand Forks Central 14 #6 Jamestown 13 Final

A

Class A Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Dickinson Trinity @ #1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison 1:30 p.m. Saturday #3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich @ #2 Kindred 1:30 p.m. Saturday

9-Man

9-Man Bracket:

Scheduled Games/Scores:

North Prairie @ #4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn 2:00 p.m. Saturday #3 South Border @ #2 New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock 2:00 p.m. Saturday