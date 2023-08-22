BISMARCK, N.D — The Bismarck Demons are coming off of their third straight state playoff appearance. This season, the Demons want to focus on possession, in order to exhaust opponents.

“Our philosophy and the way we play is possession based football,” says head coach Ricardo Pieree-Louis. “We want to control the ball and and exhaust opponents. We want to frustrate them and with that system and philosophy in play, we will need each position on the field to perform how we want them to perform and as a unit.”

“We’ve got some returning players and new players that are really good on the ball,” center back Bryce Vatnsdal adds. “Quick passes. Really good for the possession game.”