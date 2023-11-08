KX Sports Soccer Athlete of the Year Emerson Perrin signed on with NDSU on Wednesday. Perrin scored 24 goals and a team-high 13 assists last season as a junior, adding on to the Majettes 51 match unbeaten streak en route to a third straight state championship.

While Perrin has been committed to the Bison since August 1st, the opportunity to play college soccer in the near future is still surreal.

“It’s crazy. It’s definitely not something you would expect to actually happen one day, but it does and it still feels unreal,” Perrin said.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m gonna go play soccer there, but I’m thankful for everyone who’s supported me throughout this journey and there’s still a long time to come so hopefully they’ll stick by me.”