Minot Boys Soccer is in pursuit of a third straight WDA title, something the Magi are chasing after with a new face in goal.

Junior Grayden Wald has taken over the starting goalkeeper spot after JJ Dufner’s graduation.

The new position isn’t without it’s mental challenges leading up to games as Wald gets more comfortable with his new role, allowing just three goals through five games.

“It’s just kind of nerves off the field. When I get into the net, I just get into a flowy state, so I’m not so nervous when I’m playing,” Wald said.

“You’ve got to make sure the team is doing what you want and as the goalie, you see the entire field, so you know what the team needs in order to succeed, so I think that’s why communication is important for me.”