As the postseason looms, West Region teams looked to improve their standing in a full slate of games on Tuesday.
|Minot Magicians
|0
|Legacy Sabers
|1
|Final
|Century Patriots
|0
|Bismarck Demons
|1
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|1
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|4
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
