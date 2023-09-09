BISMARCK, N.D. — After Tuesday’s postponement due to air quality, Legacy hosted Minot on Saturday in a WDA soccer matchup. After 80 minutes of play, the Sabers and Magicians finished in a draw.
Soccer Scoreboard:
|Minot Magicians
|2
|Legacy Sabers
|2
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. — After Tuesday’s postponement due to air quality, Legacy hosted Minot on Saturday in a WDA soccer matchup. After 80 minutes of play, the Sabers and Magicians finished in a draw.
Soccer Scoreboard:
|Minot Magicians
|2
|Legacy Sabers
|2
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now