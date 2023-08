BISMARCK, N.D. — Saturday featured a trio of WDA Boys soccer matches. The Magicians get their offense firing on all cylinders in the second half, as they find the back of the net seven times. Legacy continues its hot start with another shutout win, and Century blanks Dickinson.

Mandan Braves 0 Minot Magicians 7 Final Legacy Sabers 4 Bismarck Demons 0 Final Dickinson Midgets 0 Century Patriots 3 Final