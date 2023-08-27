BISMARCK, N.D. — The Legacy Sabers are off to a hot start to the 2023 season. While the team has netted at least three goals in three of their first four matches, the play in goal from Nathaniel Olheiser has been a key for Legacy.

Last season, Olheiser set a record for the most blank sheets, earning 1st-team all-state honors. So far in 2023, he has not allowed a goal in 320 minutes of game play. For the Sabers goalie, his focus in on leadership and being a strong leader for the team.

“I want to be a leader that helps grow the team,” Olheiser says. “Not only do I want to do my job, but I want to help other do their job. I want to succeed at any level I can and I want everyone to succeed on my team.”

Legacy’s next matchup will be on the road in Dickinson against the Midgets on Tuesday. The match starts at 6:30 central time.