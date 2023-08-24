BISMARCK, N.D — Battling through rain, WDA soccer teams were in action on Thursday, including the reigning league champs taking a trip to the Capital City.
Soccer Scoreboard
|Bismarck Demons
|1
|Minot Magicians
|2
|Final
