The Majettes hosted Legacy and Bismarck for their Senior Day, and Minot would take both as the last month of the regular season is underway.
|Minot Majettes
|111
|Legacy Sabers
|75
|Final
|Minot Majettes
|143
|Bismarck Demons
|43
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
