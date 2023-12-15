Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Century Patriots hosted an early season multi-dual, taking on teams from the west as well as the east.
High School Swimming:
|1. Century Patriots
|348
|2. Fargo South
|296
|3. Bismarck
|265
|4. Mandan
|151
