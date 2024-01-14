BISMARCK, N.D. — On Sunday, Century’s Lauryn Caster signed her letter on intent to continue her swimming career at Grand Canyon University. Caster’s had her sights set on GCU, with some of her favorite athletes attending the university and giving her the opportunity to compete at the Division I level.

“I’ve always looked up to a bunch of the swimmers there and I’ve always dream of going D-1 and wanting to swim at the collegiate level,” Caster says. “Briana Rittenbach swims there and I always looked up to her. The school atmosphere was awesome too. You’re in hot, sunny Arizona and it’s right were I wanted to be.”