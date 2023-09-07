Last year, the Williston Coyotes girls swim and dive team finished sixth in the WDA standings, hoping to move up the standings this season with a new face at the helm.

Krista Pierce has stepped up as the new head coach for the Coyotes. Pierce is no stranger to the swimming community in Williston.

She has worked with some of these coyote swimmers in the past as a coach for the Williston Sea Lions Swim Club.

There is a learning curve for both the athletes and the new coach and it takes some time to acclimate but a few weeks into the season the team is starting to find confidence.

“It’s not super hard but definitely a little bumpy at times but being in the fourth week, we found our stride, and the girls are doing phenomenal,” said Pierce.