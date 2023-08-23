College athletes are usually best known for their talents on the field, but one Minot State Football Player shares his artistic gifts through chords, melodies, and lyrics.

Long before strapping up the helmet and shoulder pads for Minot State, Sophomore Offensive Lineman Max Bray first picked up a guitar at nine years old.

This helped him learn rhythm, sparking a passion for music.

“It just kind of evolved into more like, this is something that’s a God-given gift, and what am I going to use it for?” Bray said.

What he’s done with that gift is create his own music, including his first single Resurrection’s Vow released on Spotify earlier this month.

“It represents how I felt when I finally learned to let go of all the mistakes I’ve made, and to give it to Christ.”

“This is my second year of college, but in my second year, I kind of struggled a bit mentally and I was kind of having it rough and had a few bad moments, but I ran to the church because I knew that’s where I needed to go.”

Alongside help from friend Isiah Jackson, Bray produces music for Upward Records, part of an outword expression of his faith.

“I’m not doing it for self glory. I’m not doing it just because it makes me feel good or it makes me look good, I’m a student-athlete and I’m doing music. I couldn’t care less about that,” Bray said.

The only thing I care about is that’s how I process spiritually, and I know people out there do the same.”

“I think it’s really cool that he has that music to turn to, and vocalizes it as his faith and passion,” Bray’s teammate Johnny Bellino said.

Writing lyrics and laying down tracks help him get away from the busy life of a student athlete.

“Music is something I go to to escape all of the busyness and spend time with The Lord, and spend time just processing and praying. A lot of my songs are just prayers. It’s just a way for me to get out there and get into my own world,” Bray said.

“I think that’s something that’s really important. It’s something that’s really beneficial for someone’s mental health to get away from it all,” Bellino said.