Minot and Century was a battle between the undefeated teams in conference play, with the Magicians finding another way to win.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Century Patriots
|3
|Minot Magicians
|6
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|6
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
Minot and Century was a battle between the undefeated teams in conference play, with the Magicians finding another way to win.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Century Patriots
|3
|Minot Magicians
|6
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|6
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now