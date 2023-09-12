A pair of WDA counters played out in Minot and Mandan, while Bismarck hosted Century for a non-counter.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Minot Magicians
|8
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|1
|Mandan Braves
|4
|Legacy Sabers
|5
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Century Patriots
|5
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
A pair of WDA counters played out in Minot and Mandan, while Bismarck hosted Century for a non-counter.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Minot Magicians
|8
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|1
|Mandan Braves
|4
|Legacy Sabers
|5
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Century Patriots
|5
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now