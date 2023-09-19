With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, seeding was on the line for a pair of duals on the court.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Mandan Braves
|5
|Bismarck Demons
|4
|Final
|Century Patriots
|7
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|2
|Final
