North Dakota State Athletics has announced Wyoming offensive coordinator and former NDSU assistant has Tim Polasek been hired as the 32nd head football coach in program history.

Polasek spent the the previous three seasons as an offensive coordinator under former NDSU head coach Craig Bohl with the Cowboys.

From 2006 to 2012, Polasek coached the running backs, tight ends and fullbacks in addition to his duties with special teams for the Bison.

After a one-year stint as an assistant at Northern Illinois, he returned to NDSU in 2014 to spend three seasons as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach under Chris Klieman.

Polasek also spent four seasons in the Big Ten as Iowa’s offensive line coach from 2017-2020.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be back home at North Dakota State,” Polasek said. “It means so much to return to such a special place that has been incredibly formative professionally and personally. I am deeply honored to be able to give back to Fargo, the region, and Bison football.”