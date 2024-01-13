BISMARCK, N.D. — On Saturday, the University of Mary hosted Bismarck State College in an indoor track and field dual.
Track and Field Scoreboard:
|Bismarck State College
|114
|UMary
|142
|Men’s
|Bismarck State College
|114
|UMary
|122
|Women’s
