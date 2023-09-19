There hasn’t been a full season of varsity high school football played in Parshall since 2019.

This year, the sport has made it’s return to town, and the team has given the community plenty to cheer about in their first five games.

Varsity football has been on the mend in Parshall since playing a three game schedule back in 2020, but the Braves have since made a reappearance in the sport this season.”

“It meant a lot. I’m glad we finally had a football team to come play, and now we’re actually showing people what Parshall can do,” Junior Zachary Polanco said.

“We had meetings in the spring time and I had meetings with the captains and told them that guys have go to get people out and then it was just a lot of prayer, and we had a team,” Head Coach Jay Clausen said.

The return to the gridiron brings a renewed co-op with North Shore Plaza and a change in play style, moving from nine man to six man football.

“Going from nine-man to six-man is way different. Shorter field obviously. In nine-man, you have a lot more players to rely on. In six-man, there’s a lot more responsibilities that you’ve got to put on yourself and your team,” Senior Jett Visocsky said.

“There’s definitely a lot more running in six-man. You’ve got to be more conditioned. There’s a lot more hitting because of the shorter field,” Polanco said.

Five games into Parshall-North Shore Plazas renewal, the Braves have a 4-1 record for their best start to a season since 2009.

“We hit hard. They love to tackle. Except for the one game that we lost, for some reason they didn’t like to tackle, and we’re very fast. We’ve got strong runners, we’ve got some big boys that like to hit when they’re running so we can do either way, fast or strength,” Clausen said.

“Just the chemistry and knowing where we’ll be at so it’s easier for the QB to make that read and we try hard on defense and try to get as much sacks as we can,” Polanco said.

Along this successful start, the team has felt the strong community support at each game this season.

“It probably means a lot. They’re probably been missing it for the years that we missed and they’re just trying to soak it up as well as they can,” Polanco said.

“The support has been great. A lot of people around here are really great at cheering on the team and uplifting spirits when we look down on ourselves. They make sure that we know that we’re doing great,” Visocsky said.

The team hopes the early success encourages bigger participation in the coming years.

“We have a lot of good athletes still in that school that would be great football players, so hopefully this makes them want to come out,” Clausen said.