BISMARCK, N.D. — Practices for the Linton/HMB volleyball team are filled with anticipation and intensity that is heard beyond the gym walls. For the players, the positive spirit is a motivator to be there.

“The energy definitely makes it more enjoyable to come to practice and it shows you what it’s going to be like in a game,” senior Abigail Hulm says. “It makes it more fun. It just pushes us harder.”

After winning seven region titles in 19 seasons as head coach, Jaime Richter resigned following the 2022 season. The Lions promoted assistant coach Kadie Walls to take over.

While Richter’s departure shocked the players, Walls knew it was coming. Last season, Richter took on a mentor role for the new head coach.

“Every time she was doing something, she was like ‘ okay… hey this is what I’m doing here,'” Walls says. “‘This is what I’m thinking. this is the siutation. As a head coach… you have to think of this.’ So, she did a really good job preparing me. She still is mentoring me along the way. She’s my junior high coach right now, so she’s feeding into the program going throuhg and it’s been awesome having her in my ear, just helping me along the way.

Walls has a deep connection with this Lions squad. She was their junior high, freshman, and junior varsity coach. Now, Walls leads the group at the varsity level.

“I’ve been with a lot of these girls for multiple years now,” Walls says. “It helps me develop that relationship and them to play a little bit harder for me.”

“We all got to know her because she was the JV coach,” senior Emma Weiser adds. “Most of the varsity girls that are playing now, played under her last year, so we know how she coaches and what she does.”

Linton returns key hitters in the middle and outside, including Weiser and Grace Keeney. With veteran attackers on the roster and first year varsity players, such as setters Jersey Vogel and Madisyn Sauter, the expectations aren’t changing.

“I think we have some big shoes to fill from the past three years, but I think as a team, if we all work together, we can do just what they did last year,” Weiser says.

“Our girls are hungry,” Walls adds. “They’re ready. Working out here every day and they are really motivating and pushing each other in practice. And that expectation of success is still there.”