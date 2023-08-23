Last season the Bishop Ryan Lions were knocked out of the region 6 tournament ending their hopes of making it to the Class B State tournament.

After losing all state setter Magee Rovig, the Lions keep some experience, returning three girls who made the all district team, with underclassmen tasked with filling key roles on the roster.

Competing in district 12, Bishop Ryan matches up with winning teams like Our Redeemers, who have made 10 state tournament appearances.

Facing teams of that caliber help the Lions gear up for post season play.

“I feel like just the competition in our region, it builds all season, teams that we’ve seen early are always way more challenging at the end and hopefully we can say the same about us,” said Bishop Ryan Head Coach, Nick Theis. “You’ll just see the level of play climb throughout the season.”